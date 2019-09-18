Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -1.85 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 0.31% and its consensus price target is $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.