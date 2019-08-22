Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

This is a contrast between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.85 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.00 N/A -2.88 0.00

Demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.