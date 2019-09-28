Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,092,150,170.65% -319.2% -106.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,000,236,090.34% 0% 0%

A 0.98 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 401.22% upside.

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 64.4% respectively. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.