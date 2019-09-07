Reviewing Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG)’s results

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.86 N/A 0.31 16.88

In table 1 we can see Titan Medical Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Titan Medical Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Titan Medical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 194.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Medical Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.08% respectively. Comparatively, 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. has weaker performance than MiMedx Group Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.