Reviewing Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)’s and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s results

Both Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 0.60 34.51 WESCO International Inc. 50 0.25 N/A 4.72 10.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Titan Machinery Inc. and WESCO International Inc. WESCO International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Titan Machinery Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Machinery Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.12. WESCO International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Machinery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, WESCO International Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. WESCO International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Machinery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Machinery Inc. and WESCO International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WESCO International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Titan Machinery Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.36%. WESCO International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.33 consensus price target and a 26.74% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Titan Machinery Inc. looks more robust than WESCO International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.8% of Titan Machinery Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of WESCO International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Titan Machinery Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are WESCO International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Machinery Inc. -1.89% 0.88% 21.86% 12.66% 42.54% 57.72% WESCO International Inc. -0.72% -0.06% -10.92% -6.56% -13.34% 5.71%

For the past year Titan Machinery Inc. has stronger performance than WESCO International Inc.

Summary

WESCO International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Titan Machinery Inc.