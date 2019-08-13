Reviewing TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)’s and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)’s results

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) compete against each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 10 0.18 N/A -0.57 0.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.53 N/A 0.88 18.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TimkenSteel Corporation and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TimkenSteel Corporation and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

TimkenSteel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.36 beta. From a competition point of view, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TimkenSteel Corporation are 2.7 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

TimkenSteel Corporation and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TimkenSteel Corporation’s upside potential is 125.00% at a $13.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19%

For the past year TimkenSteel Corporation was more bearish than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. beats TimkenSteel Corporation.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.