Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s results

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.17 N/A 2.67 10.34 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.45 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. WVS Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than WVS Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Timberland Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WVS Financial Corp. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Timberland Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.