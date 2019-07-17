Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.65 N/A 2.56 10.80 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.41 N/A 0.83 18.20

Table 1 demonstrates Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has -0.2 beta which makes it 120.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 20.1%. Insiders held 1.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. -6.81% -0.38% -3.6% -4.43% -13.79% 24.33% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 24.33% stronger performance while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.