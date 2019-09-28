Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 7.26M 2.67 10.34 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 18 0.00 25.48M 0.79 24.77

In table 1 we can see Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28,282,041.29% 13.3% 1.7% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 139,616,438.36% 10.6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 51.7% respectively. About 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.