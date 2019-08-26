Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.17 N/A 2.67 10.34 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 6.60 N/A 0.43 31.41

In table 1 we can see Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kearny Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kearny Financial Corp.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Kearny Financial Corp.’s consensus target price is $12.5, while its potential upside is 1.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kearny Financial Corp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kearny Financial Corp.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.