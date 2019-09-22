Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s results

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.76 N/A 2.67 10.34 First Capital Inc. 53 6.03 N/A 3.01 18.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Timberland Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. First Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta means Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. First Capital Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.18 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 6.6%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, First Capital Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Capital Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Timberland Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.