Reviewing Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 2.67 10.34 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.26 N/A 0.20 79.65

Table 1 highlights Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares and 11.2% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.6% are Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.