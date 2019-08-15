Reviewing TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)’s and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06 InterDigital Inc. 66 5.05 N/A 0.35 186.75

Demonstrates TIM Participacoes S.A. and InterDigital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. InterDigital Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TIM Participacoes S.A. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TIM Participacoes S.A. is presently more affordable than InterDigital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TIM Participacoes S.A. and InterDigital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4% InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

TIM Participacoes S.A. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, InterDigital Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, InterDigital Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TIM Participacoes S.A. and InterDigital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TIM Participacoes S.A. has a 20.44% upside potential and an average price target of $17.5. Meanwhile, InterDigital Inc.’s consensus price target is $80, while its potential upside is 67.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that InterDigital Inc. seems more appealing than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of InterDigital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are InterDigital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38% InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A. had bullish trend while InterDigital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors InterDigital Inc. beats TIM Participacoes S.A.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.