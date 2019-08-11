Reviewing Tilray Inc. (TLRY)’s and Its Peers results

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tilray Inc. has 4.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tilray Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tilray Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Inc. 0.00% -46.30% -18.00% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tilray Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Inc. N/A 56 0.00 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tilray Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 2.00 3.25 2.13 2.63

$125.25 is the consensus target price of Tilray Inc., with a potential upside of 194.22%. The potential upside of the rivals is 86.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Tilray Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tilray Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Tilray Inc. has -42.13% weaker performance while Tilray Inc.’s competitors have 53.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Tilray Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Tilray Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.03 and has 2.63 Quick Ratio. Tilray Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tilray Inc.

Dividends

Tilray Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tilray Inc.’s rivals beat Tilray Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.