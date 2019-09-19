Reviewing Tilray Inc. (TLRY)’s and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)’s results

Both Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Inc. 47 33.54 N/A -1.28 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 4.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tilray Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Inc. 0.00% -46.3% -18% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tilray Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Correvio Pharma Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Correvio Pharma Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tilray Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tilray Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Tilray Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential downside is -73.75%. Meanwhile, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 146.91%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Correvio Pharma Corp. seems more appealing than Tilray Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.1% of Tilray Inc. shares and 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares. About 0.5% of Tilray Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Tilray Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

Correvio Pharma Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tilray Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.