Reviewing TIER REIT Inc. (TIER)’s and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)’s results

Both TIER REIT Inc. (NYSE:TIER) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIER REIT Inc. 25 55520500.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 CoreSite Realty Corporation 105 7.91 N/A 2.16 53.50

In table 1 we can see TIER REIT Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TIER REIT Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIER REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.3% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

TIER REIT Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIER REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CoreSite Realty Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

TIER REIT Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential downside is -100.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of TIER REIT Inc. shares and 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of TIER REIT Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIER REIT Inc. 1.49% -1.79% 15.87% 21.5% 37.24% 35.58% CoreSite Realty Corporation 2.89% 5.16% 15.79% 20.61% 8.67% 32.72%

For the past year TIER REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats TIER REIT Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TIER REIT, Inc is real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily owns and operates high quality office properties located in selective markets throughout the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial office real estate to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Behringer Harvard REIT I Inc. TIER REIT, Inc was formed in June 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Louisville; Kentucky.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.