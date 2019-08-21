Reviewing Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 22 1.38 N/A -5.17 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.52 N/A 1.28 15.81

Table 1 highlights Tidewater Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tidewater Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. Its rival Hess Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Tidewater Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tidewater Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 40.92% and its consensus price target is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Tidewater Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP beats Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.