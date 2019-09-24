Reviewing Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s results

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 21 1.32 N/A -5.17 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 46 4.99 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Tidewater Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that Tidewater Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dril-Quip Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tidewater Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Dril-Quip Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tidewater Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tidewater Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dril-Quip Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a -4.71% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. shares and 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22%

For the past year Tidewater Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dril-Quip Inc.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats Tidewater Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.