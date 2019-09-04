Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

Table 1 demonstrates Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV has lower revenue and earnings than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 28.75%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats KBL Merger Corp. IV.