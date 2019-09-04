Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|31.40
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
Table 1 demonstrates Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV has lower revenue and earnings than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.7% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 28.75%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|2.28%
|3.26%
|6.11%
|6.85%
|0%
|5.48%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats KBL Merger Corp. IV.
