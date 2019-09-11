Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

Both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.92% and 76.78%. Insiders owned 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.