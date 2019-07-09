Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR)’s and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|187.41
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.92% and 11.6% respectively. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 20%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.9%
|0.4%
|3.27%
|4.87%
|0%
|3.27%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
