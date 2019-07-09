Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR)’s and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 187.41 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.92% and 11.6% respectively. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.9% 0.4% 3.27% 4.87% 0% 3.27% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.