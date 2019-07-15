Reviewing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

This is a contrast between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 187.41 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capitol Investment Corp. IV appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Capitol Investment Corp. IV, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.92% and 54.98%. Insiders held 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.9% 0.4% 3.27% 4.87% 0% 3.27% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Capitol Investment Corp. IV

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.