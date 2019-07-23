Reviewing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

Both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Its rival Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.