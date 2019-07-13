Reviewing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.27% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.