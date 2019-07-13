Reviewing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.27% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
