Reviewing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.27% and 31.64%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
