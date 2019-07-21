Reviewing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.27% and 31.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.