Reviewing Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s and BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s results

Since Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) and BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) are part of the Recreational Vehicles industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries Inc. 48 -9.12 52.86M 2.51 23.75 BRP Inc. 35 0.00 37.90M 1.86 18.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BRP Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Thor Industries Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Thor Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BRP Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Thor Industries Inc. and BRP Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries Inc. 109,440,993.79% 6.6% 3.6% BRP Inc. 108,502,719.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Thor Industries Inc. and BRP Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 BRP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Thor Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.41% and an $62.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thor Industries Inc. and BRP Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders held 1.6% of Thor Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thor Industries Inc. 0.46% 2.85% -7.91% -8.67% -36.9% 14.62% BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18%

For the past year Thor Industries Inc. has weaker performance than BRP Inc.

Summary

Thor Industries Inc. beats BRP Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.