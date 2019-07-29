Reviewing THL Credit Inc. (TCRD)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

We are contrasting THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.26 N/A -0.33 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.30 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of THL Credit Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both THL Credit Inc. and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.32% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

THL Credit Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Medley Management Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.