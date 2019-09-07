Reviewing THL Credit Inc. (TCRD)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

Both THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -0.52 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.84 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for THL Credit Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of THL Credit Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.13% are THL Credit Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. was less bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.