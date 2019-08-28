Reviewing Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s results

Both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.54 N/A -1.75 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 14.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, National General Holdings Corp. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 50.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. About 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.