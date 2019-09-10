Reviewing Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.58 N/A -1.75 0.00 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.78 N/A 3.12 18.17

In table 1 we can see Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation shares. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has weaker performance than Mercury General Corporation

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.