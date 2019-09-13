Reviewing Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s results

Since Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.70 N/A -1.75 0.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.48 N/A -3.12 0.00

Demonstrates Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares. About 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.