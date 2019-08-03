Reviewing Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.72 N/A -1.75 0.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 92.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has stronger performance than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.