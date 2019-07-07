Reviewing Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

Both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.85 N/A -3.45 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 97 1.29 N/A 7.87 12.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, American Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 1.18% and its average target price is $107.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, American Financial Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was less bullish than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.