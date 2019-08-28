Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s results

TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 13 0.65 N/A -2.01 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TheStreet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TheStreet Inc. Its rival Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TheStreet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TheStreet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of TheStreet Inc. is $3, with potential downside of -53.42%. Meanwhile, Qutoutiao Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 195.98%. The results provided earlier shows that Qutoutiao Inc. appears more favorable than TheStreet Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders owned 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has 7.37% stronger performance while Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance.

Summary

TheStreet Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Qutoutiao Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.