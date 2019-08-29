Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 13 0.65 N/A -2.01 0.00 Points International Ltd. 12 0.39 N/A 0.51 23.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

TheStreet Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Points International Ltd.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TheStreet Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Points International Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TheStreet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TheStreet Inc. and Points International Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of TheStreet Inc. is $3, with potential downside of -53.42%. Competitively the consensus target price of Points International Ltd. is $20, which is potential 81.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Points International Ltd. looks more robust than TheStreet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Points International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 0.6% respectively. 11.4% are TheStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has weaker performance than Points International Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TheStreet Inc. beats Points International Ltd.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.