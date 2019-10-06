Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 3 -9.21 30.93M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TheStreet Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Phoenix New Media Limited 1,044,403,174.07% -4.2% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

TheStreet Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Phoenix New Media Limited’s 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TheStreet Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Phoenix New Media Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. TheStreet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TheStreet Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 36.8%. About 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media Limited has 24.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has 7.37% stronger performance while Phoenix New Media Limited has -10.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TheStreet Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.