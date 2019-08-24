Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TheStreet Inc. has 58.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TheStreet Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.90% 66.40% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting TheStreet Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TheStreet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

TheStreet Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $3, suggesting a potential downside of -53.42%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the results given earlier, TheStreet Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TheStreet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TheStreet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

TheStreet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TheStreet Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

TheStreet Inc. has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

TheStreet Inc. shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to TheStreet Inc.’s competitors.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.