Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

Since TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TheStreet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TheStreet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

TheStreet Inc. has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

TheStreet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Finance Online Co. Limited are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TheStreet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TheStreet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

TheStreet Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -53.42% and an $3 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. shares and 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares. 11.4% are TheStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. had bullish trend while China Finance Online Co. Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

TheStreet Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.