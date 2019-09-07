Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s results

This is a contrast between TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,164 5.53 N/A 39.87 30.55

Demonstrates TheStreet Inc. and Alphabet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.18 beta means TheStreet Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Alphabet Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TheStreet Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. TheStreet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alphabet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TheStreet Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 12 2.71

TheStreet Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential downside is -53.42%. Competitively Alphabet Inc. has a consensus target price of $1364.71, with potential upside of 13.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alphabet Inc. looks more robust than TheStreet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 81.3% respectively. 11.4% are TheStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. was less bullish than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alphabet Inc. beats TheStreet Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.