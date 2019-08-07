Reviewing TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

This is a contrast between TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 14 0.61 N/A -2.01 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 76 5.01 N/A 2.13 41.36

In table 1 we can see TheStreet Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TheStreet Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

TheStreet Inc.’s 0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TheStreet Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TheStreet Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

TheStreet Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -50.90% and an $3 average price target. Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $79, while its potential downside is -8.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Akamai Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than TheStreet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. shares and 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has weaker performance than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats TheStreet Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.