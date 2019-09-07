Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s results

Since Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.73 N/A 0.65 38.81 Xylem Inc. 79 2.65 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc. Xylem Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Thermon Group Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Xylem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xylem Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xylem Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Xylem Inc. is $89, which is potential 13.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 93.1% respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.