Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.90 N/A 0.65 38.81 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.99 N/A 0.43 45.77

Table 1 highlights Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Luxfer Holdings PLC appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Luxfer Holdings PLC, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.89% and 91.6%. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.