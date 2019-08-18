Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Diversified Machinery company, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 3.50% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. N/A 25 38.81 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

Liquidity

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. In other hand, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.