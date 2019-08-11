Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.73 N/A 0.65 38.81 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc. Eaton Corporation plc has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Corporation plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Eaton Corporation plc’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 1.5 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Eaton Corporation plc is $91.4, which is potential 15.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.