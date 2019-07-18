Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)’s results

Since Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.00 N/A 0.67 38.04 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.31 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility & Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. CVD Equipment Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Its rival CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.3 respectively. CVD Equipment Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 17.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.