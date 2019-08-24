Reviewing Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s results

This is a contrast between Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.63 N/A 0.65 38.81 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 118 2.09 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $143.5 average target price and a 18.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 79.2% respectively. 1.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.