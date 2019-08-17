Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 272 4.45 N/A 8.82 31.47 RadNet Inc. 14 0.74 N/A 0.73 20.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and RadNet Inc. RadNet Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RadNet Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$307 is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of RadNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has weaker performance than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats RadNet Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.