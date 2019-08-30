Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 274 4.47 N/A 8.82 31.47 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.33 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Risk and Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp. is 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.67 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Its rival DarioHealth Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a consensus price target of $307, and a 6.95% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of DarioHealth Corp. is $1.5, which is potential 275.00% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DarioHealth Corp. is looking more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 24.08% stronger performance while DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.