Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 267 4.67 N/A 7.83 33.58 Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7% Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3%

Risk & Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Check-Cap Ltd. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has an average target price of $306.14, and a 5.35% upside potential. On the other hand, Check-Cap Ltd.’s potential upside is 390.20% and its consensus target price is $10. Based on the data given earlier, Check-Cap Ltd. is looking more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares and 8.6% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54% Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Check-Cap Ltd.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.