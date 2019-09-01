Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 274 4.47 N/A 8.82 31.47 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 306 4.37 N/A 19.00 17.05

In table 1 we can see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s upside potential is 6.95% at a $307 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.